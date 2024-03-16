BCCI Secretary Jay Shah expresses heartfelt gratitude for fans' support for WPL 2024

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has conveyed gratitude for the massive support from the fans for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. The second edition of the league commenced on February 23 and will conclude tomorrow with the grand finale.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted the first half of the tournament, while the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the latter half. Fans have attended in huge numbers at both venues to support the teams and players vociferously, signaling the rise in the popularity of Women's cricket in the country.

Jay Shah took to his official X handle on Saturday on the eve of the WPL 2024 final and thanked the fans for making the league a massive success. He wrote:

"𝐀 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐅𝐄𝐋𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐒 . Your unwavering support throughout the WPL has been nothing short of remarkable, with over 3,50,000 attendees filling the stadiums this season.

"As we gear up for the final showdown between @RCBTweets and @DelhiCapitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, let's take a moment to appreciate the breathtaking moments, the thrilling victories, and the nail-biting finishes that have made this season unforgettable."

He continued:

"Tomorrow's sold-out final is a fitting climax to what has been an electrifying journey. So to all the fans who have stood by the players, cheered for their remarkable performances, and made every moment count, I extend my deepest gratitude. Let's come together once more to celebrate the spirit of cricket and make tomorrow's final a spectacle to remember! @wplt20 || #TATAWPL || CricketKaQueendom."

DC and RCB will square off in the final of WPL 2024 on March 17 in Delhi

Delhi Capitals (DC) dominated the league stage of WPL 2024 and managed to top the points table, which earned them direct qualification to the final. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) performed consistently and ended up in the second and third positions, respectively.

RCB beat MI by five runs in the Eliminator on Friday to set up a date with DC in the pinnacle clash of the second edition of the WPL.