"Be Abdul Samad, not Riyan Parag" - Fans troll RR for losing the last-ball thriller against SRH by four wickets

Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7.

This came after RR pacer Sandeep Sharma failed to defend 17 runs in the last over. He had almost won the game for the Royals but then bowled a no-ball off the ultimate delivery when SRH required a four off the last ball. Abdul Samad held his nerves to hit a six to finish off the last ball to produce one of the most thrilling victories of IPL 2023.

That came even as RR posted 214/2. Jos Buttler smashed 95 off 59 balls at a strike rate of 161.02, including four sixes and 10 boundaries. Sanju Samson also hit 66 off 38 deliveries, including five maximums and four boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal too chipped in with 35 off 18. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen took solitary wickets.

Chasing 215, Abhishek Sharma (55 off 34) and Anmolpreet Singh (33 off 25) gave a perfect start to SRH. Rahul Tripathi (47 off 29) and Heinrich Klassen (26 off 12) kept SRH in the hunt. Glenn Phillips (25 off 70 and Abdul Samad (17 off 7) then provide a late flourish to win the game for Hyderabad.

Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RR, returning with figures of 4/29. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldip Yadav took one wicket apiece.

Fans trolled RR and Sandeep Sharma for losing the game off the final delivery.

"When life gives you an opportunity to be an uncapped player in the IPL. Be Abdul Samad, not Riyan Parag."

PIYUSH SHARMA @piyuSHarma0 It wasn't outstanding batting from SRH but poor bowling and fielding from RRs . #RRvsSRH It wasn't outstanding batting from SRH but poor bowling and fielding from RRs . #RRvsSRH

Sanju Samson backs Sandeep Sharma but laments no ball error

Sanju Samson said that he backed Sandeep Sharma to bowl the final over following his heroics against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He, however, sounded disappointed with the no-ball as the right-arm pacer failed to execute it in the end.

Speaking in the post-match show, Samson said:

“I was confident with Sandeep (defending the final over). He has won us a game from a similar situation (against CSK). He did it again today, but that no-ball ruined our result. Sandeep knows what to do.”

He continued:

“Maybe there might be a small change in mindset for a few seconds when you feel that the job is done. Everyone was celebrating, but I think that's the nature of this game. You can't step the line at that point of time. With the target we posted, you can only feel happy once you win the game right. Not at all happy at the moment.”

RR will now look to return to winning ways against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, May 11.

