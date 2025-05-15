"Beats me how such inefficiency survives" - PBKS batter blasts IndiGo Airlines over luggage not reaching Jaipur ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer Shashank Singh has criticized IndiGo Airlines for mishandling his luggage just before the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Following the BCCI's one-week suspension of the tournament on May 9, the IPL is set to resume on May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

PBKS will take the field the following day, Sunday, May 18, against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. However, on Thursday, May 15, Shashank took to his Instagram story to blast the airline, revealing that his luggage, which was supposed to arrive in Jaipur with him, had instead been sent to Bengaluru. He wrote:

“Well done @indigo.6e! One of the Worst airlines of our country. My luggage was supposed to reach Jaipur with me and currently it’s in Bangalore. I don’t how in the world they can do such smart things.”’

“Absolutely poor management when it comes to communication and of course when it comes to arrogance they are top notch. Plus, Jaipur Indigo staff have gone incommunicado. They aren’t receiving my calls nor updating me on the status of my luggage. Beats me how such inefficiency survives!” he added.

Shashank Singh blasts Indigo Airlines over luggage mishandling (Image via Instagram-@shashanksingh027)

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings are currently in third place on the points table, with 15 points from 11 matches.

Shashank Singh has scored 214 runs at an average of 53.50 in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings have enjoyed a solid campaign in IPL 2025 so far, currently sitting third on the points table. Shashank Singh has been a consistent performer, scoring 214 runs in 11 matches across nine innings at an impressive average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 142.66, which includes one half-century.

In total, he has played 36 matches in the tournament, amassing 637 runs at an average of 39.81 and a strike rate of 154.61, with three fifties to his name.

