"Because of whom it all started" - Rinku Singh gifts his parents Team India jerseys

Dynamic left-handed batter Rinku Singh made his Team India debut during the Men in Blue's recently concluded three-match T20 series in Ireland.

After returning home from the tour, Rinku gifted his parents his India jerseys. Sharing a picture on Instagram on Saturday, August 26, he stated that his cricketing journey started because of his mother and father.

He captioned the post:

"Because of whom it all started. From where it all started 🇮🇳❤️🫡."

Notably, Rinku didn't get a chance to bat on his debut T20I outing. He impressed many with his batting exploits in the second fixture, scoring 38 off just 21 balls. The southpaw was named the Player of the Match as India completed a 33-run win against Ireland.

The third and final match was washed out due to rain, and the Jasprit Bumrah-led side completed a 2-0 series win over the Irish.

Rinku Singh is a part of India's squad for Asian Games 2023

Rinku Singh made headlines earlier this year for his brilliant batting performances in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). With 474 runs in 14 games, he finished as the leading run-getter for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The left-handed batter proved his mettle as a finisher for his franchise. His five sixes off Yash Dayal, when KKR needed 28 to win off five balls against Gujarat Titans, was the highlight of his campaign.

Rinku was rewarded for his incredible knocks in IPL 2023 with his maiden Indian call-up when he was named in the squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

India have named a second-string side for the competition as all of their main players are busy in preparations for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India's squad for Asian Games 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).