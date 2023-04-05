"Being in and out of the Indian team must have bothered him"- Irfan Pathan on PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan will have a true test of character during the IPL 2023 season. Although this is his first season as PBKS captain, Dhawan has been dropped from the Indian team and Pathan feels that could have affected him a bit.

However, Irfan Pathan also opined that Dhawan has a strong personality and will be determined to put his best foot forward. A good IPL 2023 season with the bat may also put him back in the reckoning for the Indian team at the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about Shikhar Dhawan:

"Shikhar Dhawan is a senior player in TATA IPL and has been very consistent with the bat too. He's a very powerful player who possesses a very strong mind. He has to prove himself as a captain this year and for that his batting is essential. Being in and out of the Indian team must have bothered him and that's why he would like to prove that he is still the real Gabbar of Indian cricket."

While Irfan Pathan spoke on Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith gave his opinion on Sanju Samson

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith played alongside Sanju Samson at the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and has seen the youngster grow into a prolific run-scorer for the franchise. He believes Samson has the tools to help Rajasthan have another great season.

Speaking to Star Sports, Smith stated:

"Sanju Samson is a young player, but he's not a youngster in terms of the experience he's had. He's leading the side from the front. He led the Royals really well last year and the team made it to the final. He'll take the confidence from the campaign last season. He's powerful and takes the game head-on. If he keeps doing that, I think, RR will keep doing well in this season as well."

Dhawan and Samson will go head-to-head tonight in Guwahati as PBKS will be hosted by RR for what promises to be a cracking encounter.

Poll : 0 votes