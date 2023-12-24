"Being sad will not change the situation" - Rishabh Pant parties with friends in Dubai

Team India's star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is expected to make his much-awaited cricketing return in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024.

The talented youngster is likely to take over the captaincy of Delhi Capitals (DC) once again after missing out on the previous season due to the multiple injuries he suffered during a tragic car accident last December.

Pant was present for the recently concluded IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai and was at the table for the Delhi-based franchise. The 26-year-old was also spotted partying with some of his friends in Dubai and shared a couple of pictures from the outing on his social media handles. He captioned the post:

"Best way to deal with your toughest time is to be positive and keep smiling coz being sad will not change the situation then why not deal with it with a smile & humility and try to make it better and keep fighting for good days 🤞🤞🤞👌."

Rishabh Pant was ruled out of several important events, including the World Test Championship final and the 2023 ODI World Cup, due to injuries.

"I'm still on recovery to 100 percent" - Rishabh Pant opened up on his fitness ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, Rishabh Pant disclosed that while he is yet to regain complete fitness, he would completely recover from the injuries in a few months.

In a video shared by DC on social media, Pant said:

"Much better, given what I was doing a few months ago. I'm still on recovery to 100 percent but hopefully, in a few months' time, I will be able to do it."

The Delhi-based franchise endured a disappointing campaign in 2023. Under David Warner's captaincy, the side failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing at the penultimate spot in the points table.

DC signed a total of nine players at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. Uncapped Indian batter Kumar Kushagra was their costliest pick, as they roped him in for ₹7.20 crore.

