"Give your best batters the most amount of the balls to face" - Ben Cutting not in favor of Ravichandran Ashwin batting higher

Ben Cutting and Daniel Vettori reflected on Ravichandran Ashwin's batting position ahead of the Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 clash against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday (30 April). Cutting, who has played for both the aforementioned franchises, believes the Royals must only play specialist batters at No. 3.

Rajasthan Royals have adopted a left-field approach in the last few games by promoting Ashwin up the order. The veteran off-spinner batted at No. 3 against the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, it hasn't reaped any rich rewards, except for short bursts.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Cutting opines that Rajasthan's best batters must face the maximum number of deliveries, saying:

"No, back to the regular program for me. I know he has done a job there in the past, but I prefer him back down the order. Give your best batters the most amount of the balls to face."

Vettori, who joined Cutting, believes that Rajasthan Royals have plenty of options to fulfill the role and hopes the decision is down to some logic. He stated:

"It depends on the logic of why they put him there in the first place. If it's the length of their batting order, then I don't think they need to because they have such quality batters. They brought in Daryl Mitchell and he could do that role. Hetmyer could do that role, Sanju Samson can easily do that role. So, once again, like I said, it depends on the logic, but I hope it's not to do with the length of their batting order."

Rajasthan Royals purchased Ashwin at the mega auction for ₹5 crores. He created history by being the first batter to be retired out in the IPL. The 35-year-old did so against the Lucknow Super Giants after scoring 28 on April 10 as his side won by three runs.

"I think the Royals are still trying to find the right balance" - Daniel Vettori

Rajasthan Royals. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Vettori further stated that despite the Royals struggling to find their best XI , they are winning consistently. The 43-year-old lauded their performance against RCB on 26 April, where they defended 144 runs with ease. They bundled out Bangalore for just 115.

Speaking on RR's bowling and the match against RCB, Vettori said:

"I think the Royals are still trying to find the right balance in terms of their number seven batter their fifth bowler. But they did win and won a very good game against RCB. Their bowlers stepped up and defended a total. Their batters who didn't put together a performance, mainly Jos Buttler, which is a rarity this season, can easily bounce back on a different surface."

Sanju Samson & co. start as firm favorites against the defending champions. They have already beaten the Mumbai Indians once, thanks to Jos Buttler's hundred.

