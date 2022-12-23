Ben Stokes acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for a whopping INR 16.25 crores

Ben Stokes will ply his trade for the Chennai Super Kings in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being acquired by the four-time champions at the IPL Auction on Friday, December 23, for a hefty sum of Rs 16.25 crore.

It was three-way traffic as far as the bidding war was concerned. The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants entered the fray with the opening bids.

Sunrisers Hyderabad withdrew after the bid exceeded Rs 15 crore. Just when it looked like LSG would acquire Stokes’ services, CSK entered the fray and pocketed him for Rs 16.25 crore.

One of the most sought-after T20 cricketers going around, Stokes was expected to be one of the costliest buys even before the auction.

Having made his IPL debut for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017, Stokes was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the next edition.

In 43 IPL matches, Ben Stokes has scored 920 runs while also bagging 28 wickets. Stokes was in terrific form during the T20 World Cup in Australia and was instrumental in England’s triumphant campaign.

Over the years, Stokes has made a significant impact for whichever teams he has played for. He recently led the England Test side to a famous 3-0 victory in Pakistan.

Sam Curran, Cam Green, Ben Stokes, and Harry Brook garnering hefty bids

The ongoing auction has already fetched some career-changing sums for the likes of Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, and Harry Brook.

An exceptional all-rounder player, Curran became the most expensive IPL player in the auction after being pocketed by the Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 18.5 crores.

Green was on the radar of the Mumbai Indians, and the five-time champions made sure they acquired his services for Rs 17.50 crore.

Earlier, the young flamboyant batter Harry Brook was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.50 crores. The auction list is still big, and by the time it concludes, we could see a few more record-breaking bids.

