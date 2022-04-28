Ben Stokes appointed captain of England men's Test team

All-rounder Ben Stokes has been appointed the new captain of the England men's Test team. The announcement was made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) today after it was approved by the ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda BREAKING



Ben Stokes has been confirmed as the new captain of the England Test team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



#CricketTwitter #England BREAKINGBen Stokes has been confirmed as the new captain of the England Test team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🚨 BREAKING 🚨Ben Stokes has been confirmed as the new captain of the England Test team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#CricketTwitter #England https://t.co/YK85ylISh7

Ben Stokes' name was recommended by the newly appointed Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Rob Key. Key stated that he had no hesitation in choosing Stokes as the successor to Joe Root, who stepped down from the post of Test captain earlier this month.

“I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben. He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity", said Key.

The Chief Executive Officer of the ECB, Tom Harrison, welcomed Ben Stokes' appointment as captain of the men's Test team. Harrison spoke about Stokes' passion for representing England and exuded confidence in him as a leader.

"I am delighted that Ben has agreed to become England Men’s Test captain, which is another great achievement in his extraordinary career in an England shirt. He cares deeply and passionately about what it means to represent England and he will lead us into a new era with great pride. It’s an important summer for our Test side and Ben will I am sure relish the challenge before him and his team", said Harrison.

"This is a real privilege" - Ben Stokes on being appointed England Test captain

The report on the ECB's official website carries Ben Stokes' first reaction on being named England's Test captain. Stokes termed it as a real privilege and expressed his excitement ahead of the home summer.

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer", said Stokes.

Stokes, a veteran of 79 Tests, went on to express his gratitude to his predecessor Joe Root. He also stated that Root will remain a key ally for him as he steps into the role of captain.

“I want to thank Joe for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role", said Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes has led England in a solitary Test, having captained against West Indies in the absence of Joe Root in 2020. England went on to lose the game by four wickets at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

Having lost the Ashes 4-0 in Australia, England went on to concede the inaugural Richards-Botham Trophy 1-0 to the West Indies in the Caribbean. With a mere 18 points from 13 matches, England are languishing at the bottom of the World Test Championship 2021-23 points table.

England will begin their home summer with a three-match Test series against New Zealand on June 2. They're also set to host South Africa for three Tests in August, after completing the rescheduled fifth Test against India from 2021. The rescheduled game will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham starting July 1.

Edited by Sai Krishna