Bengaluru weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), scheduled to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 7, is under threat of rain. The toss has been delayed due to rain, dampening the fans’ spirits, who waited over a week to witness the 2025 season's resumption.
The T20 league was suspended ahead of RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 9 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
According to the BBC Weather, thundery showers and light winds are expected to continue throughout the match. There are 72 to 86 percent chances of rain till midnight. The temperature will hover around 21 to 23 degree Celsius.
The two teams must play at least five overs each for a result. Otherwise, they will have to settle for one point apiece. Notably, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has one of the best drainage systems in India.
What would happen if the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 gets abandoned?
If the match 59 of the ongoing IPL 2025 between KKR and RCB gets abandoned, it would have contrasting effects on the two teams.
A loss would officially eliminate the defending champions KKR from the playoffs' race. This would be their second game to be abandoned due to rain after sharing one point with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home earlier this season. They have 11 points in 12 matches, and if this game is rained out, they can only finish with a maximum of 13 points.
On the other hand, RCB can momentarily climb to the top of the points table with 17 points after 12 matches. The Royal Challengers are only behind the Gujarat Titans (GT) due to a poor net run rate (NRR). With eight wins in 11 games, the two teams have 16 points each.
Notably, RCB are chasing their maiden IPL trophy.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS