Bengaluru weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), scheduled to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 7, is under threat of rain. The toss has been delayed due to rain, dampening the fans’ spirits, who waited over a week to witness the 2025 season's resumption.

Ad

The T20 league was suspended ahead of RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 9 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to the BBC Weather, thundery showers and light winds are expected to continue throughout the match. There are 72 to 86 percent chances of rain till midnight. The temperature will hover around 21 to 23 degree Celsius.

Bengaluru weather forecast for the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match. [Credits: BBC]

The two teams must play at least five overs each for a result. Otherwise, they will have to settle for one point apiece. Notably, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has one of the best drainage systems in India.

Ad

Trending

What would happen if the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 gets abandoned?

If the match 59 of the ongoing IPL 2025 between KKR and RCB gets abandoned, it would have contrasting effects on the two teams.

A loss would officially eliminate the defending champions KKR from the playoffs' race. This would be their second game to be abandoned due to rain after sharing one point with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home earlier this season. They have 11 points in 12 matches, and if this game is rained out, they can only finish with a maximum of 13 points.

Ad

On the other hand, RCB can momentarily climb to the top of the points table with 17 points after 12 matches. The Royal Challengers are only behind the Gujarat Titans (GT) due to a poor net run rate (NRR). With eight wins in 11 games, the two teams have 16 points each.

Notably, RCB are chasing their maiden IPL trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More