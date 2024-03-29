Bengaluru weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 10th match of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.

The Knight Riders have had a scintillating start to their IPL 2024 campaign. Andre Russell was on song as KKR smoked 208 runs after batting first. SRH almost chased it down but an excellent over from Harshit Rana propelled them to a four-run victory.

Shreyas Iyer and company will hope to keep the winning momentum as they chase their third IPL title.

RCB, on the other hand, lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but bounced back to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) and open their account. Playing at home, Bengaluru will look to accumulate the two points on offer and move up in the standings.

With both teams vying for a win, the weather will play an important role. Much to the delight of both camps, there is no chances of shower at all during the game on Friday night. The cloud cover is also relatively less in the weather forecast. Thus, an uninterrupted game is on the cards.

The weather is also expected to be pleasant, with the temperature hovering around 28-29 degrees Celsius. The humidity will also relatively less, ranging in the 30s.

"He’s going to win us a couple of games" - RCB batting coach on Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach Neil McKenzie has come out in support of star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who has witnessed a couple of lean games in the IPL.

“You know, that’s cricket. It’s up and down. It’s only two games. We know with Maxie, he’s going to win us a couple of games," he told reporters. “He has made a slower start to the tournament, but we know that he’s going to win games for us later on in the tournament."

"It’s not a case of when that will happen. You’re still in early stages (of IPL). In the high-octane T20 cricket, you know, your fortunes change pretty quickly, you know, they change overnight,” he added.

Maxwell registered scores of 3 and 0 against Punjab and KRR, respectively. The Aussie all-rounder will look to bounce back as RCB aim for their second win of the season.