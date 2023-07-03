"Best time to test the players for T20 World Cup 2024" - Jitesh Sharma ahead of West Indies T20Is

Jitesh Sharma could be one of a few Indian players who might make their T20I debut in the upcoming five-match series against the West Indies in August this year.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper has been sensational in his two IPL seasons so far and has shown consistency in his finishing, something India are in need of. In 26 IPL games, he has 543 runs to his name with a strike rate touching almost 160, which is outstanding.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Jitesh Sharma explained just how important the T20I series would be in West Indies as the T20 World Cup will be played in similar conditions in 2024. He said:

"I feel whatever preparation you do for a World Cup when you represent your country, it begins about a year and a half before the event. With the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies, I feel it is the best time to test the players who will be playing in that world cup.

"It will be great for them to get used to those conditions in the West Indies and realize how the wickets play and perform accordingly. This will only help them be comfortable when they travel to the T20 World Cup next year."

Jitesh also spoke about the basics of the game that he focuses on, irrespective of whether he is playing the IPL or domestic cricket for Vidarbha. He added:

"I feel for any cricketer, three things are important - to remain physically fit, to be in a mentally good place, and skill-wise to be up to the mark. I focus on these three things and if you look after these then it doesn't matter what format you play, you can make the mental adjustment. I feel you can play comfortably no matter what the format. For me, every match is important as I feel that as cricketers we are lucky to play the game professionally."

Jitesh Sharma on Rinku Singh

Just like Jitesh Sharma, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has also been tipped to be a part of the Indian T20I squad, thanks to his incredible performances.

However, Jitesh isn't surprised by the heights Rinku reached in IPL 2023 as he expected him to come good, having seen him play for a long time.

On this, Jitesh stated:

"Rinku is a highly-talented player. He did arrive a bit late as he was in the IPL circuit for the past 4-5 years, but I have seen him play these incredible knocks. We have played together in the Central Zone and I am absolutely not surprised with what he has achieved because he is that good a player. Hopefully, we will finish some innings by being at the crease together. He is someone who is matured enough to know his strength and is a fantastic fielder as well."

Along with Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal could also make his T20I debut for India after a sensational IPL 2023. These players could be groomed for the showpiece event in the Caribbean next year.

Poll : 0 votes