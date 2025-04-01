"Better wicketkeeper batsman than Rishabh Pant" - Fans hail Prabhsimran Singh for match-winning 34-ball 69 in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh produced a scintillating knock in the IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 1. Playing his seventh IPL season with PBKS, Prabhsimran has lacked consistency despite the obvious talent.

Ad

However, after an underwhelming outing in PBKS' season opener with only five, the 24-year-old went after the LSG bowling from the word go. Chasing 172 for victory, Prabhsimran made a mockery out of the target by helping his side reach 62/1 in six overs.

He continued the onslaught and reached his half-century off 23 deliveries. Prabhsimran was eventually dismissed for a brilliant 34-ball 69, including nine boundaries and three maximums.

It was only his fifth 50+ score in a 36-match IPL career - all with PBKS, including a century in 2023. Fans on X hailed Prabhsimran Singh for his sparkling batting display with the following reactions:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued praising Prabhsimran for his swashbuckling knock, saying:

"Prabhsimran has finally arrived...hope he continues this for atleast 3-4 more matches if not more."

"Prabhsimran Singh is better wicketkeeper batsman than Rishab Pant," tweeted a fan.

"Prabhsimran singh is behaving like he is playing against an under 19 team. Every second ball is going for a boundary. Great going punjab Kings," a fan said.

Ad

"He doesn't think about what-ifs" - Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh praised PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting for his ultra-positive attitude that helps the players execute their game-plan with freedom. PBKS have been arguably the worst-performing IPL franchise in league history, with only two playoff appearances in 17 seasons.

The poor results led to the franchise performing a complete revamp of their setup, with Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting being appointed captain and coach.

Ad

Talking about Ponting at the post-match presentation, Prabhsimran said (Via Cricbuzz):

"As everyone knows, he's such a legend (talking about coach Ponting). He's always very positive. He doesn't think about what-ifs. He's asked us to back our game. Have practiced the shots a lot in the nets."

Prabhsimran was adjudged the Player of the Match for his breathtaking knock as PBKS began the 2025 IPL season with back-to-back wins. They will look to make it a hat-trick of victories when they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback