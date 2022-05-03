"Bhai main chod raha hu cricket, tum rakho ye bat!" - When Sanju Samson smashed his bat in frustration and left the stadium

Sanju Samson was an overnight sensation in the IPL as a teenager and naturally got his maiden call-up to the Indian team. However, inconsistency in the next few IPLs, as well as domestic seasons, kept the youngster out of the national reckoning for five long years.

The 27-year-old recalled how frustrating it was for him to fail to convert his starts into big scores. He recalled one such moment when he just left the stadium despite the game carrying on.

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Breakfast with Champions', Sanju Samson opened up on his struggles during the five-year period when he wasn't anywhere near the Indian team. He said:

"I was 19 or 20 when I made my debut for Indian team. After that I played again when I was 25. That five years was most challenging period of my career. I was also dropped from the Kerala team and then you have a lot of self-doubt that can you come back."

Samson added:

"I was continuously getting out and got so frustrated that in one game I just threw my bat in the dressing room and left the ground. I was in Brabourne, CCI and I said 'Bhai main chod raha hu cricket, tum rakho ye bat main jaa raha hu!' (I am leaving cricket, just take this bat, I am going!)"

Should have hit the bat on a pillow: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson broke his bat in frustration, but after a few hours of reflection, regretted his actions. He really liked the bat and jokingly said that he should have hit it on a pillow. Although it was a tough time, Samson looks back at it as a funny memory. He stated:

"I walked towards Marine Drive, sat watching at the sea and thought, 'What is going on?' After 2-4 hours when the game was over I went back and hoped that the bat was okay, but it was broken and I thought 'Takiye pe maarta to accha hota!' (Should have hit the bat on a pillow) It's a funny moment when I look back at it now."

Sanju Samson has made some decent contributions for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) so far this season. If he can remain consistent, he might well have an outside chance of making it to India's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra