“Bhai tumhare se jyada Useless Aur Shameless Banda jindagi mein nahi dekha” – RR's Riyan Parag mercilessly trolled on his latest Twitter post

Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Riyan Parag recently took to Twitter to share several videos of himself sweating it out in the nets. In multiple clips, the right-handed batter can be seen practicing a wide range of shots during their latest practice session.
The social media post came after the 21-year-old was dropped from RR’s games against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Taking to Twitter, Parag captioned the post:
"When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Blinkers on!!"
For the uninitiated, Parag has so far failed to deliver with the bat for RR in IPL 2023. He has scored 54 runs in five games at a strike rate of 112.50.
The Assam batter recently struggled to finish a game for RR versus the Lucknow Super Giants. He came to the crease when his side needed 51 off 29 balls, but scored an unbeaten 15 off 12. The Royals lost that game by 10 runs.
Fans on Twitter trolled Riyan Parag for failing to deliver in IPL games for RR, while some joked about his social media post - 'hitting four sixes in an over'.
One user tweeted:
“Bhai tumhare se jyada Useless Aur Shameless Banda jindagi mein nahi dekha (Brother, I have never seen a more useless and shameless person than you in my life)."
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Overall, Riyan Parag has scored 576 runs in 52 IPL games at a strike rate of 123.61, including two half-centuries. The part-time spinner has also scalped four wickets. RR retained him for Rs 3.8 crore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.
Dhruv Jurel shines for RR in Riyan Parag’s absence
Dhruv Jurel, meanwhile, has shone for Rajasthan Royals in the absence of Riyan Parag. The right-handed batter has scored 130 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 196.97. He recently scored 34 off 15 balls against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as RR won by 32 runs. The 22-year-old warmed the bench last season. RR retained him for Rs 20 lakh.
Jurel will next be seen in action against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30.
Sanju Samson's RR will now look to continue their winning momentum and extend their lead atop the IPL 2023 points table. They have so far won five out of eight games.
