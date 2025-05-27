"Blud bottled a rigged Top 2 spot"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's dismal loss vs PBKS in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered an emphatic seven-wicket victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the penultimate league match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the encounter. As a result, PBKS jumped to the pole position in the points table and confirmed a top-two finish.

Suryakumar Yadav (57) continued his prolific form this season by notching up another half-century to guide MI to a respectable total of 184/7 after they were asked to bat first. Other batters chipped in with mini contributions to support him in the first innings. Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets apiece for PBKS with the ball.

Josh Inglis (73) and Priyansh Arya (62) then hit brilliant half-centuries and powered PBKS to a comfortable win in the chase. After the duo's departure, Shreyas Iyer finished the formalities with a cameo of 26* (16), taking his side over the line in 18.3 overs.

Monday's IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Blud bottled a rigged Top 2 spot" an X post read.

"We were not up to the mark, and that cost us"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after loss vs PBKS in IPL 2025 match in Jaipur

At the post-match presentation, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss, saying:

"The way the wicket played, we haven't been up to the mark on that one and missed it. It has always been very tough, and if you take the leg off the accelerator, then the other teams are keen to win games. The message is clear: to get ready for the knockouts. As an overall batting unit, we were 20 runs short, and we will figure it out post-game. We backed Ashwani, we felt that it would work today, but that is fine."

"It would have been the same; the second wicket stand was outstanding, where they took on certain deliveries and got the runs. Overall, we were not up to the mark, and that cost us. We need to play good cricket. What template will work as a batting group. The bowling has been great throughout the season. We are in the same situation as four days ago and we are looking forward to the Eliminator," Pandya elaborated after the defeat.

RCB will lock horns with LSG in the final league match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

