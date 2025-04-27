"Bohot kanjoos hai" - Fazalhaq Farooqi reacts cheekily on not getting bat from star GT all-rounder amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi reacted cheekily on not getting a bat from star Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rashid Khan. Rajasthan and Gujarat face each other in the IPL 2025 season on Monday, April 28, in Jaipur.

During a training session, Fazalhaq Farooqi met Rashid Khan after completing his batting. It appeared as though he was asking Rashid for his bat. However, when he did not get the bat, he gave a cheeky reaction on his Afghanistan teammate.

"Abhi bolte hai deta hu. Sirf bolte hai deta hu deta nahi hai. Bohot kanjoos hai (Now he told he will give. He only tells he will give but never gives. He is very miserly)," he said.

Rajasthan Royals put up a video of same on their X (Twitter) handle with the caption -

"Bat dedo yaaaar, @rashidkhan_19 bhai 😂😭."

Watch the video below -

These two teams have met earlier this season in Ahmedabad. In that meeting, GT beat RR convincingly by 58 runs.

Can RR put an end to their losing streak with win over GT?

Facing GT in the reverse fixture at home, RR will be keen to avenge their previous defeat. However, this may not be an easy task for them given their current form. Rajasthan's woes this season continued as they faced yet another defeat in their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) where they failed to close out yet another run-chase.

They crashed to their fifth consecutive loss and are placed ninth on the table with just two wins from nine matches. They will be desperate to put an end to their losing streak with a win over GT in their upcoming fixture.

Moreover, Gujarat have been among the top teams this season, making it even more challenging for Rajasthan. They are coming off two back-to-back victories and have won six out of their eight games overall.

For Rajasthan to beat an in-form side who are also among the top contenders for the title, they will have to rectify their errors and put their best foot forward in this clash.

