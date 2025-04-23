Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor cheers from stands as Suryakumar Yadav hits winning runs in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor cheered from the stands as Suryakumar Yadav hit the winnings runs in the IPL 2025 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai beat Hyderabad comprehensively by seven wickets on Wednesday, April 23.

Arjun Kapoor was present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to support the Mumbai Indians, wearing the team's jersey. On the fourth ball of the 16th over, Suryakumar Yadav hit Zeeshan Ansari for a boundary and wrapped up the game.

As SKY hit the winning runs, Arjun Kapoor was seen clapping in the stands, celebrating the dominant victory. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 40 off just 19 balls while Rohit Sharma had earlier set the tone for the chase with his 46-ball 70.

Watch the moment where Arjun was seen celebrating Mumbai's win by clicking here (9:29).

MI register fourth successive win to move to third spot in points table

MI are on a roll and are peaking at the right time in the IPL 2025 season. They registered their fourth consecutive win as they beat SRH by seven wickets.

It was a brilliant show from their bowlers, who restricted Hyderabad to just 143/8. Trent Boult led the charge with a four-wicket haul, while Deepak Chahar chipped in with two scalps.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance with the bat then ensured that they got over the line easily. MI had lost four out of their first five matches but have made a terrific comeback, as is their M.O.

They now have five wins and four defeats from nine matches. Having gathered 10 points with an impressive net run rate of +0.673, MI have also moved to the third position on the points table.

MI are on a magnificent streak with four wins in a row and will want to carry this momentum into their next match. Mumbai next play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium.

