  Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor cheers from stands as Suryakumar Yadav hits winning runs in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor cheers from stands as Suryakumar Yadav hits winning runs in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 23, 2025 23:39 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Suryakumar Yadav played a key role in MI's win over SRH - Source: Getty

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor cheered from the stands as Suryakumar Yadav hit the winnings runs in the IPL 2025 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai beat Hyderabad comprehensively by seven wickets on Wednesday, April 23.

Arjun Kapoor was present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to support the Mumbai Indians, wearing the team's jersey. On the fourth ball of the 16th over, Suryakumar Yadav hit Zeeshan Ansari for a boundary and wrapped up the game.

As SKY hit the winning runs, Arjun Kapoor was seen clapping in the stands, celebrating the dominant victory. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 40 off just 19 balls while Rohit Sharma had earlier set the tone for the chase with his 46-ball 70.

also-read-trending Trending

Watch the moment where Arjun was seen celebrating Mumbai's win by clicking here (9:29).

MI register fourth successive win to move to third spot in points table

MI are on a roll and are peaking at the right time in the IPL 2025 season. They registered their fourth consecutive win as they beat SRH by seven wickets.

It was a brilliant show from their bowlers, who restricted Hyderabad to just 143/8. Trent Boult led the charge with a four-wicket haul, while Deepak Chahar chipped in with two scalps.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance with the bat then ensured that they got over the line easily. MI had lost four out of their first five matches but have made a terrific comeback, as is their M.O.

They now have five wins and four defeats from nine matches. Having gathered 10 points with an impressive net run rate of +0.673, MI have also moved to the third position on the points table.

MI are on a magnificent streak with four wins in a row and will want to carry this momentum into their next match. Mumbai next play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Edited by Arshit Garg
