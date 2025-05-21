Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan cheers for Mumbai Indians from stands during MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at Wankhede [Watch]

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan was seen at the Wankhede Stadium during the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. The two teams are fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Sonal Chauhan was spotted in the stands, cheering for the Mumbai Indians. She could be seen shouting 'Mumbai Mumbai'. The actress can be seen in a white top with denim, dressed casually for the game.

Along with the chanting, she was also clapping her hands with enthusiasm in the stands. Watch the video of it posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Mumbai Indians did not start the tournament well, having lost four out of their first five games. However, like they are known to do, they made an exceptional comeback and are now on the verge of qualification.

Mumbai Indians dominate against Delhi Capitals at home

In a crucial game, playing at home, with the qualification at stake, the Mumbai Indians have completely dominated the Delhi Capitals. Batting first, they put up a total of 180/5 on the board from their 20 overs.

While the openers could not score much, it was in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav who led the charge with a spectacular 43-ball 73. He hit seven fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 169.77, as he also remained unbeaten to give them a strong finish.

Will Jacks (21), Tilak Varma (27), and Naman Dhir (24 not out) also made vital contributions to the total. Their bowlers then stepped up and responded to the challenge, not letting Delhi Capitals stay in the hunt, picking wickets right from the beginning.

Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult pushed them on the backfoot with the big wickets of openers KL Rahul and Faf Du Plessis. Delhi found it difficult to come back from there on, struggling to get the game going. Mumbai Indians kept picking wickets to reduce Delhi to 110/8 from 16 overs at the time of writing.

It is only a formality now before the Mumbai Indians seal the win and also their spot in the playoffs. They will join Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the top four.

