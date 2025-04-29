Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi chooses between Virat Kohli’s cover drive and Rohit Sharma’s pull shot [Watch]

Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi was recently asked to choose between Rohit Sharma's pull shot and Virat Kohli's cover drive. The question came during a segment on a Star Sports show amid IPL 2025, where she promoted her upcoming film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' with co-star Rajkumar Rao.

Wamiqa picked Sharma's trademark pull shot over Kohli's iconic cover drive during the segment. Answering the question, she said:

"Rohit Sharma pull shot. That's it, period."

Here's a clip of the segment:

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma struggled to get going in Mumbai Indians' (MI) initial matches of the ongoing IPL 2025. However, he redeemed himself with back-to-back half-centuries against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The veteran opener has amassed 240 runs across nine outings at a strike rate of 156.86. He will be seen in action on Thursday, May 1, as MI take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

"A different beast" - Wamiqa Gabbi says she can never get tired of watching Virat Kohli bat

During the same show, Wamiqa Gabbi was asked to name the batter whose batting she is never tired of watching. The 31-year-old named Virat Kohli, suggesting that the ace batter is a 'different beast' in the IPL.

She remarked:

" [Whose batting are you never tired of watching?] I think King Kohli. King Kohli in IPL is a different beast."

Wamiqa also picked Kohli while picking a celebration she would relive forever. She responded by saying:

"[If you could relive that one celebration forever?] Wait, it is King Kohli's angry celebrations. I think that is something that we all want to see again and again."

Virat Kohli has been in a wonderful form in IPL 2025. He has hit six half-centuries and amassed 443 runs across 10 matches at a strike rate of 138.87.

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper is currently the second-highest run-getter of the season. RCB face CSK at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3.

