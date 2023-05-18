"Both Chennai and Lucknow will probably be praying that Bangalore lose" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's IPL 2023 clash vs SRH

Aakash Chopra reckons the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might be praying for a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat in their IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram-led sides will lock horns in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18. While a win for the visitors will take them a step closer to the playoffs, a positive result for the home team would delight a plethora of other teams who are competing for the three available knockout berths.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that CSK and LSG will be hoping for an SRH win, reasoning:

"Both Chennai and Lucknow will probably be praying that Bangalore lose because as soon as they lose, the 'Q' will be put in front of their names because only one team will be able to reach 16 points, that is Mumbai."

The former Indian opener pointed out that CSK and LSG's respective final games will become inconsequential in terms of the playoff qualification race if RCB lose Thursday's game, explaining:

"Even if Bangalore win (their last game), they will be stopped at 14 only. Mumbai might also be stopped at 14. So a team on 14 might still qualify but no one will be able to reach 15. Then Chennai's match against Delhi and Lucknow's match against Kolkata will become immaterial if Hyderabad win here."

Apart from CSK and LSG, a win for SRH will also favor the Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. On the flip side, a win for RCB will help them climb into fourth position in the points table and keep alive their hopes of making it through to Qualifier 1.

"Horses for courses" - Aakash Chopra wants RCB to play Wanindu Hasaranga instead of Michael Bracewell

Wanindu Hasaranga has picked up nine wickets in the eight matches he has played in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants RCB to bring Wanindu Hasaranga back to their bowling lineup at the expense of Michael Bracewell, reasoning:

"Play a lot of leg-spin. Leave out Bracewell and bring in Wanindu Hasaranga. Horses for courses because the opposition team does not play leg spin well. Play Karn Sharma as well. Go with two leg-spinners because, barring Klaasen and Markram, they are troubled a lot by leg-spinners."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that RCB will have a well-rounded bowling attack if they field the two wrist-spinners, elaborating:

"Remember, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets against this team. Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel will make it your five bowlers. You will have another option that you can use as the Impact Player."

Chopra concluded by observing that RCB's overdependence on Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell is not a matter of insult. He reasoned that at least two among the trio have fired in virtually every match.

