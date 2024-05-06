"Both are left-handers" - Ravi Shastri names 2 key players for Team India in T20 World Cup 2024

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has handpicked two players who will make the difference for the Men in Blue in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The former all-rounder has earmarked Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube to make a difference in India's World Cup tilt.

Jaiswal made his T20I debut last year after amassing over 600 runs for the Rajasthan Royals and has made four half-centuries along with a century in 17 matches. Dube made his maiden T20I appearance in 2019 but returned to the setup earlier this year and has been selected for the World Cup based on his exploits for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

Speaking to the ICC, Shastri observed how fearless Jaiswal was against England in the recent Test series:

"The two gentlemen you've got to watch out for, and both are left-handers, both playing their first World Cup. One is [Yashasvi] Jaiswal. We know a lot about him, he did extremely well against England, explosive at the top of the order, left-hander, he's young, he's fearless and he'll play shots."

Addressing Dube's role, Shastri opined that the southpaw can dominate spin like only a few and backs him to be a game-changer in a matter of few deliveries. He said:

"But there's someone in the middle order, please watch out for [him] because he is explosive, he's devastating and he's a match-winner. He hits sixes for fun, and when it comes to spin bowling, he can kill you.

"Even against the fast bowlers, he's worked out his game, he's understood the way to play and I think he holds the key at that number five, number six position because if you're on the doldrums, you want someone to change it in 20-25 balls, he's the player to go to."

The seam-bowling all-rounder amassed 418 runs in 16 matches at 38 for the Super Kings in the 2023 edition. The 30-year-old has accumulated 350 runs in 11 matches so far in IPL 2024, averaging 43.75 along with a strike rate of 170.73.

"Watch out for this left-hander" - Ravi Shastri

Shivam Dube. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 61-year-old added that Dube's aggressive approach to target 190-200 totals will be decisive in the World Cup. Shastri added:

"His strike rate, which will be close to 200 most of the time, will help India immensely in going forward, getting those 190s, 200s that are needed in big competitions, especially like the [T20] World Cup. So enjoy it, watch out for this left-hander — he's big, he's strapping, and he hits a long ball."

Team India's journey ended in the semi-finals in the 2022 edition when they lost to England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback