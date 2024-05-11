"Bought one of everything... that was YELLOW!" - Scott Styris gives epic reply to RCB's official jersey brand amid IPL 2024 playoffs race

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Scott Styris came up with an epic reply to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s official jersey brand PUMA on Saturday.

The reaction came as the sportswear brand shared a picture of Syris after his shopping at one of its stores on social media. They enquired whether the New Zealand cricketer bought RCB jerseys amid the ongoing playoff scenario for the two teams. Styris came up with a bold reply that he purchased all things yellow.

PUMA wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Are those more RCB jerseys, Scottie?"

Styris replied:

"Ha. Not a chance!!!! I just went in and bought one of everything... that was YELLOW!"

Scott Styris lost a bet to RCB legend AB de Villiers and was forced to wear the jersey of the Bengaluru-based franchise. That came as Styris backed Punjab Kings (PBKS) to beat RCB during their first meeting this season. Punjab lost that game by four wickets.

The cricketer-turned-commentator then wore the RCB jersey on matchdays and the latter went on to lose six matches on the trot. De Villiers requested Styris to stop wearing their jersey.

Styris was part of the Super Kings squad from 2011 to 2012. He was part of the 2011 winning side. The 48-year-old has also played for now defunct Deccan Chargers from 2009 to 2010. The Hyderabad-based franchise won the IPL title under Adam Gilchrist in 2009.

CSK and RCB's playoff scenario for IPL 2024

CSK and RCB must win their remaining matches to find a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. The defending champions, Super Kings, are placed fourth with six wins in 12 matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad and company must win their remaining two league games against Rajasthan Royals and RCB to finish with 16 points. Usually, teams with 16 points easily qualify in the top four.

On the other hand, RCB have five wins from 12 matches. They must win their remaining two games against Delhi Capitals and CSK to reach 14 points. In addition, they will also have to depend on the results of other teams to go in their favor for a top-four finish. If the Faf du Plessis-led side lose even one of their games, they will get eliminated from the tournament

