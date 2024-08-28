The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have confirmed Zaheer Khan’s appointment as their new mentor ahead of the IPL 2025 retentions. The former Indian fast bowler will take on the role previously held by Gautam Gambhir, who left the franchise to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year.

Zaheer Khan played in the IPL for 10 years for Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals, appearing in 100 matches and taking 102 wickets. In 2018, he joined MI as the director of cricket and later became the head of global development, remaining with the franchise until 2022.

Now 45, Zaheer is returning to the IPL as a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Fans are excited about his new role and have taken to X to share their reactions.

“Zaheer Khan, the man who defined reverse swing in Indian cricket, joins LSG as a mentor. His mastery with the old ball and his astute understanding of the game will undoubtedly be a game-changer for the team. LSG’s bowlers are in for a masterclass!” one fan wrote.

Here are some other reactions:

“Great. This is going to benefit LSG undoubtedly with skills and experience he brings with him!” a fan wrote.

"Zaheer Khan as mentor? Lucknow IPL just leveled up!” wrote another.

“Zaheer Khan, one of the finest left-arm pacers to ever don the Indian jersey. His unmatched experience and tactical brilliance are sure to inspire the team,” posted another.

Zaheer will join the coaching staff led by head coach Justin Langer. The LSG staff also includes Lance Klusener and Adam Voges as assistant coaches.

Lucknow failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in IPL 2024

Since their inception in 2022, the Lucknow Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the 2024 season. LSG finished seventh on the points table, with seven wins and seven losses from 14 matches.

The situation worsened when owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain KL Rahul were seen in a heated discussion following their 10-wicket defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad. It remains to be seen whether Rahul will continue with the franchise.

