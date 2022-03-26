"Bowling captain Jasprit Bumrah particularly focusing on death bowling" - Shane Bond on MI's preparations for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians' (MI) bowling coach Shane Bond has revealed that bowling captain Jasprit Bumrah is emphasizing more on death bowling ahead of their IPL 2022 opener on Sunday.

The former Kiwi cricketer, who has been in this role since IPL 2015, has been largely responsible for Mumbai's success and the emergence of Bumrah as an international talent.

Ahead of another exciting season, Shane Bond said that the bowling unit is all ready to take the IPL sphere by storm.

Speaking in a video shared by the Mumbai franchise, Bond said:

"It was a great session for the boys. And, yeah, we are looking forward to the first game. We are ready to go. We understand how we want to go about our work in the first match. Our bowling captain Booms [Jasprit Bumrah] was keen to keep the boys into a nip, particularly focusing on death bowling."

After parting ways with Trent Boult, Mumbai will rely on the likes of Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills and Daniel Sams to deliver the goods alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

They also have English fast bowler Jofra Archer in their ranks. However, the English pacer will not be a part of IPL 2022 due to injury concerns. The franchise was aware of the situation and still decided to shell ₹8 crore to acquire Archer's services for the next couple of seasons.

"I feel like we are really well prepared" - Shane Bond

The five-time IPL champion has a young squad along with the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav. They reacquired Ishan Kishan in the IPL 2022 mega auction for ₹15.25 crores.

Bond is impressed by the attitude of the young cricketers and is ready to get the ball rolling. The 46-year-old former cricketer said:

"The team has come together well. We have got a great bunch of boys. Everyone has got a great attitude, working really hard and I feel like we are really well prepared. So I am excited about Sunday, now can't wait."

Mumbai will kick off their IPL 2022 schedule against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium.

