IPL 2022: Brad Hogg picks Hardik Pandya to lead his best XI

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has picked his best IPL XI from the recently concluded edition of the competition.

On his YouTube channel. Hogg named tournament-winning captain Hardik Pandya as the skipper and made some interesting choices in his lineup.

Starting with his openers, Hogg picked Jos Buttler and David Warner as his openers. With 863 runs and four centuries, the Rajasthan Royals star emerged as the highest run-getter of the edition. Delhi Capitals' Warner also had a productive season, scoring 432 runs in 12 games at an average of 48.

"Jos Buttler - obviously, first-choice opener, leading run-scorer, and most 100s in the tournament. He generally bats through the innings for the Rajasthan Royals and does a fantastic job, so he is at number one. At number two, I have the batsman with a higher strike rate and I've got David Warner there. He's got a pretty good average throughout the year as well, so he complements Buttler."

Hogg went ahead with SunRisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi to bat at number three; the batter scored 413 runs in 14 games at 37.54. The veteran believes Tripathi's clutch knocks should prompt an India call-up sooner or later.

"Coming to number three, I thought Tripathi was one of the best batsmen from the SunRisers Hyderabad team and he carried that middle-order. Under pressure, he delivered and he's been very consistent over the last two years. He might get an opportunity for India sooner than later, but he is my number three for this year's IPL."

Pandya and David Miller occupy the next two spots in the West Australian's hypothetical XU. He appointed the Baroda all-rounder as his captain after his impactful all-round abilities. Meanwhile, Hogg hailed Miller as the best finisher of the competition, doing the job for the Titans multiple times.

"Number four - Can't go past Hardik Pandya. Brilliant with the bat, brilliant with the ball, all-round ability, and the best captain of the tournament is going to lead my team. At number five, I've got David Miller - one of the best finishers of the competition. He did the job for the Gujarat Titans a number of times, where he got them over the line in those final stages under pressure. So, he's in at number five."

The Proteas middle-order batter smashed 481 runs in 16 games at 68.71, striking at 142.72. In the final, he lent the finishing touches to the Titans innings with an unbeaten 19-ball 32.

Moving forward, Hogg picked Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik at number six for his expertise in finishing games against all kinds of bowlers. Hogg also put Karthik behind the stumps in his hypothetical XI.

"Number six - Well, it's Dinesh Karthik from RCB. I also loved the way he finishes off innings. He is able to play those ramp shots against pace bowlers, but also hit them back over the head. He is good against spin and he was one of the better keepers in the tournament. So, he's going to keep in my lineup."

The 51-year old was also impressed by Ravichandran Ashwin's batting exploits and ability to bowl spin in any phase of the innings. Picking him at number seven, Hogg said:

"Coming in at number seven is Ravichandran Ashwin. I was really impressed with the way he batted. He was used as a floater for the Rajasthan Royals, but he also had a great economy with the ball and he can bowl in all different phases of the innings. So, he is my off-spinner at number seven."

The Royals used Ashwin at number three a few times, and he performed decently, including retiring out on one occasion. Although the veteran disappointed with the ball in the final, he snared 12 wickets in 17 games in the tournament.

Brad Hogg picks three Indian pacers in his best IPL 2022 XI

Brad Hogg. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hogg picked the dynamic Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans after his all-round showing this season. He opined that the Afghan leg-spinner makes life easier for the other bowlers by keeping things tight, elaborating:

"Coming in at number eight - also good with the bat, but some damaging blows at the backend. But one of the most dominant leg-spinners in T20 cricket around the globe. It's Rashid Khan. I could've gone for other spinners, who have got more wickets than him, but I like his economy rate and with that, he applies the pressure and creates opportunities for the bowlers at the other end. So, it's more of a team effort and I've got Rashid Khan in there."

Khan picked up 19 wickets in 16 games at 22.15, including figures of 4-0-18-1. He also smashed an unbeaten 31 off 11 deliveries against SunRisers Hyderabad to script a thrilling win for the Titans.

Finally, Hogg went with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel as his three bowlers. He believes Bumrah and Shami can open the bowling, with Patel coming in handy in the middle and death overs.

"For the bowlers, I've got Jasprit Bumrah to open the bowling with Mohammed Shami. But Bumrah will be at the backend with Harshal Patel, with those slower balls. I like the way Harshal Patel could bowl with the spinners in the middle overs and then control the death overs. That's my XI in this year's IPL."

Brad Hogg's IPL 2022 XI: Jos Buttler, David Warner, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel.

Brad Hogg's Indian XI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami.

Brad Hogg's overseas XI: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Josh Hazlewood.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far