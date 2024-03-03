"Breaking: RCB fans are back to Earth from Mars"- Top 10 funny memes after MI storm past RCB in WPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) comprehensively by seven wickets in the ninth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Saturday, March 2. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted the exciting clash.

It was the second straight loss for the RCB after two wins earlier as they slipped to fourth position in the points table. After being asked to bat first, RCB only scored 131/6 in 20 overs. Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry held their innings together with a responsible knock of 44 (38).

Only Georgia Wareham in the lower order (27) provided some support to her, while the rest of the batters in the line-up failed miserably. Pooja Vastrakar and Nat Sciver-Brunt scalped two wickets apiece for MI in the bowling department.

In reply, MI did not sweat much as they reached 133/3 in just 15.1 overs to win the match easily and boost their net run rate. Yastika Bhatia (31) played aggressively in the powerplay, setting the tone for the chase. Amelia Kerr finished things in style with a vital cameo of 40* (24) in the middle-order.

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between RCB and MI on Saturday night in the WPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to the same through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

"With the ball, in the field, and with the bat it was a complete performance"- MI all-rounder Amelia Kerr after win vs RCB

At the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, Amelia Kerr reflected on the win and said:

"I guess you always feel good after a win. Today was really pleasing for our team. With the ball, in the field and with the bat it was a complete performance. Nice to leave here (Bangalore) with a win. I love batting and training for batting."

She continued:

"I've put in a lot of work with different coaches who have helped me with my game. It's more about backing myself while I'm batting. Credit to the support staff for believing in me.

"It's sometimes tough bowling the last over especially when you've got Ellyse Perry at the other end. It's just about bowling to your field. Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn't."

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in match 10 of WPL 2024 on Sunday, March 3.

