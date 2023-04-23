"Brejinkya MCcahane & Shivam the sixer king"- Top 10 funny memes as CSK reach a mammoth total of 235/4 vs KKR in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored a daunting total of 235/4 in the 33rd IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 23, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This is the highest total of the season so far and is also the highest total at this venue, overtaking Mumbai Indians' 232. Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the IPL 2023 match between CSK and KKR. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Devon Conway's fifties helped CSK reach 235/4 vs KKR

KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl first on a batting paradise on Sunday. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) and Devon Conway (56) provided a great to their team by putting in 73 runs for the first wicket. Ruturaj perished in the 8th over, trying to take on Suyash Sharma to give KKR their first breakthrough.

Varun Chakaravarthy then dismissed Devon Conway after he reached his half-century. Ajinkya Rahane (71 off 29 balls) and Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) came together in the 13th over and changed the complexion of the whole innings.

They attacked the KKR bowlers mercilessly, targeting the boundaries regularly with their scintillating strokeplay. They put together a 85-run partnership for the third wicket in just 32 balls and powered CSK to a dominating total. Ravindra Jadeja (18 off 8 balls) also chipped in with a cameo at the end to help their cause.

Reflecting on the first innings during the mid-innings break, Shivam Dube said:

"I am enjoying the sixes I am hitting this time in IPL, going really well from my side. (On the role he has received) That is my role to take the bowlers on and get the strike rate on the higher side. Enjoying that role and working on that as well."

He added:

"I have played those spinners in the past in IPL and today, I had some thoughts and I was feeling better in the mind. (On batting with Rahane) He was rotating the strike at the start and being with him always helps you to play better. He always tells me to maintain my shape. (On the score) With our bowling, it is definitely more than enough."

KKR were 119/4 after the 13th over during the chase.

