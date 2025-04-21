"Bro saw Thala back in captaincy and started owning him again" - Top 10 funny memes after MI's thumping 9-wicket win vs CSK in IPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comprehensively by nine wickets in match 38 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (April 20) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With four wins in eight games, MI find themselves in the sixth position on the points table, while CSK remain at the bottom.

The Super Kings had to bat first in the contest after losing the toss. Enterprising half-centuries from middle-order batters Ravindra Jadeja (53*) and Shivam Dube (50) took CSK to a respectable total of 176 for five in the first innings. Seventeen-year-old debutant Ayush Mhatre impressed with a cameo of 32 (15). Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets for MI with the ball.

In reply, Rohit Sharma (76*) and Suryakumar Yadav (68*) hit aggressive half-centuries to help MI chase down the target in just 15.4 overs, giving their team's net run rate a massive boost.

The IPL 2025 match between MI and CSK entertained the fans on Sunday night. They expressed their feelings by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Bro saw Thala back in captaincy and started owning him again," one X user wrote.

"175 with dew around, wasn't a par score" - MS Dhoni after CSK's dismal loss vs MI in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, CSK captain MS Dhoni reflected on his team's poor performance against MI and said:

"We were quite below par, we all knew that dew will come in and wanted to exploit the middle overs. Bumrah is the best death bowler, but they started the death bowling early, but we should've gone after them. 175 with dew around, wasn't a par score. As a youngster he (Ayush Mhatre) batted really well, that approach was good, you needed to pick the shots and he did. It's a good sign for us, if we can do that regularly, it will be good."

"Odd ball was gripping, they played the spinners very well. The first six overs was important, we gave away too many. Surya is a brilliant player of the spin bowling, with the dew around, it became easy. What we need to realize is, we're successful because we play good cricket, there's no need to be emotional about it, we need to see if we're playing the right cricket in IPL, that's what is needed," Dhoni added.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will compete in the next match of IPL 2025 on Monday (April 21) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

