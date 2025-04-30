"Build a stadium and name it after Sunil Narine" - Fans hail West Indian all-rounder for match-winning performance in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine produced an incredible performance to help his side win a thriller against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 29. The 36-year-old started his night with a free-flowing 27 off 16 deliveries to help KKR post a massive 204/9 in 20 overs.
However, Narine's main impact came during KKR's bowling innings, starting with his direct hit to run out ace DC batter KL Rahul in the seventh over. He then took over as KKR captain with regular skipper Ajinkya Rahane off the field injured and produced a spectacular final two overs with the ball.
After conceding 25 from his first 2.1 overs, Narine dismissed the well-set batting duo of Axar Patel and Faf du Plessis and the in-form Tristan Stubbs in a seven-ball span to turn the game on its head. From 136/3 in 13.1 overs, DC sank to 146/6 in 15.2 overs as KKR completed a 14-run win. The West Indian finished with impressive figures of 3/29 in four overs.
Fans on X hailed Sunil Narine for his legendary performance, saying:
"Build a stadium and name it after Sunil Narine. That's bare minimum we can do for him for what he's done for KKR over the years."
Fans continued praising Narine for his incredible spell, saying:
"Captain Sunil Narine snatched these 2 points from the jaws of defeat. Sheer brilliance."
"I was not wrong when I said the kind of impact Sunil Narine has on KKR's success no one ever has for any team in ipl. The absolute goat of ipl," tweeted a fan.
"When KKR calls, Sunil Narine answers. Always has. Always will," said a fan.
"Always want to be able to give the captain an option of going for you in a pressure situation" - Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine stated his willingness to put in the hard yards at practice, even at 36, to ensure being an impactful option for the captain at all times. The champion cricketer was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in KKR's triumphant 2024 IPL campaign.
Narine has enjoyed another excellent season this year, picking up ten wickets at an economy of just 7.69 and scoring 178 runs at an average of 174.50 in nine outings.
Talking about his brilliant performance in the post-match presentation, Narine said (Cricbuzz):
"Self-pride. Always want to be able to give the captain an option of going for you in a pressure situation. If you want to be that player, you have to do the hard work even when there's no training. It was a total team effort."
The win was KKR's fourth in ten matches (one No-Result), taking them to nine points and keeping their playoff hopes alive. They will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on May 4.
