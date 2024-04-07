"Buttler fined 90% of match fees for Playing fast on slow pitch" - Fans react to RR opener's match-winning hundred against RCB in IPL 2024 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Jos Buttler scored his sixth hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and roared back into form. He helped his team register a six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 6.

Handed a target of 184 runs, RR's run chase began on a poor note as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson then put on a crucial 148-run partnership for the second wicket, to take RR close to the finish line.

Although RCB managed to make their way back into the contest, albeit a little late, Buttler stood intact at one end of the crease at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. A small cameo from Shimron Hetmyer almost sealed off the contest for RR. But Buttler had an opportunity to reach the three-figure mark as he was on strike at 94 runs, with the scores level.

The Englishman scored a six off Cameron Green to reach the six and extend the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) unbeaten start to the season. Social media was flooded with posts hailing Buttler's knock with a majority of them comparing it with Kohli's ton in the first innings of the match. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"Just a matter of time till he gets included in the same category as Chris Gayle, David Warner, and AB Devillers," a user wrote

"Buttler back in form is going to be scary for other teams," another user wrote

"Buttler fined 90% of match fees for Playing fast on slow pitch," a sarcastic tweet from another user read

"However long you've played the game, you still have those anxieties and stresses" - Jos Buttler

Coming into the clash against RCB, Buttler had only scored 35 runs in three matches, with a highest score of 13 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). With Yashasvi Jaiswal also struggling for runs at the other end, it was crucial for RR for one of their openers to find their form.

While this may not go down as Buttler's greatest knock, its significance is what makes it special. He was dropped early in his innings, and he made the most of his second chance by scoring nine fours and four sixes in his unbeaten innings.

"Had a little bit of luck, did not time it well, just got over the rope, delighted with the win. However long you've played the game, you still have those anxieties and stresses. The mind is a powerful thing, just keep digging in, keep working hard and you need a little bit of luck along the way.

"At some point it will be okay and sometimes you have to tell yourself it will be okay. I did feel really good in the last game, even though I got 13," Buttler said during the post-match presentation

RR will next take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on Wednesday, April 10.