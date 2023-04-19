"Cameron Green is going to be the next superstar in world cricket" - Former Indian cricketer on MI star after stunning performance vs SRH

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is convinced that Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Cameron Green is going to be the next big thing in world cricket. Green scored 64 runs off just 40 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday and also picked up figures of 1/29, winning the Player of the Match award.

MI sent Green at No. 3 and it wasn't a cakewalk as the SRH spinners were getting the ball to grip and turn. However, the all-rounder kept his composure, absorbed pressure and kept rotating strike. Once Green found his favorable match-up in pace, he latched onto the opportunity and exploded towards the end.

Speaking to Star Sports, Irfan Pathan explained how well Cameron Green has adjusted to whatever role the Mumbai Indians have given him so far. He said:

"Cameron Green is going to be the next superstar in world cricket. He's a talented player and we are going to more of him because he is raising his game with every passing day."

Aaron Finch on MI youngster stepping up

Mumbai Indians' bowling has been significantly weakened by injuries to their star pacers in Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer and Jhye Richardson. However, the likes of Riley Meredith, Green and even Arjun Tendulkar stepped up against SRH and ensured they defended the total, winning by 15 runs.

Here's what former Australian skipper Aaron Finch had to say about this effort from Mumbai's youngsters:

"The youth are standing up for the Mumbai Indians in the absence of superstars like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofar Archer. The team was missing the big guns badly in the first couple of games but these young kids have taken it upon themselves to deliver now."

With three wins on the trot, the Mumbai Indians will be high on confidence and will now face the Punjab Kings at home on Saturday.

