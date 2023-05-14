"Can anyone make sense to me?" - Fans react hilariously as Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Trent Boult benched for RR vs RCB in IPL 2023

In a shocking development, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Trent Bult were benched by their respective teams for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 14.
While RCB included Wayne Parnell and Michael Bracewell, RR chose leg-spinner Adam Zampa over the left-arm pacer. Speaking at the toss, the Royal Challengers skipper Faf du Plessis said:
“Two changes - Parnell coming in for Hazlewood, Bracewell in for Hasaranga.”
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson added:
“The support staff has taken care of us and helped with niggles. As of now, everyone is fit to play. We have one change in the side - Zampa comes in place of Boult.”
Fans on Twitter were shocked as three quality bowlers were dropped in a must-win game for both RR and RCB. One user tweeted:
"Can anyone make sense to me?"
RCB opt to bat against RR
RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat first. Speaking at the toss, he said:
“We will have a bat first. The conditions might favor that, looks like a dry wicket. It is very clear from here on for us, that is not a bad thing sometimes. We need to execute better.”
RR skipper Samson also wanted to bat first, citing that they’re treating the game as a semi-final to keep their hopes alive of reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs. He stated:
“Would have batted first as well. The pressure is on, we are treating this as a semi-final. To be honest, we have had just one flat game against Gujarat, the rest of the games we have played competitive games.”
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira, and Navdeep Saini.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj.
Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, and Suyash Prabhudessai.
