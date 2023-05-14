Create

"Can anyone make sense to me?" - Fans react hilariously as Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Trent Boult benched for RR vs RCB in IPL 2023

By James Kuanal
Modified May 14, 2023 16:24 IST
RCB
RCB included Michael Bracewell and Wayne Parnell; RR replaced Trent Boult with Adam Zampa.

In a shocking development, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Trent Bult were benched by their respective teams for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

While RCB included Wayne Parnell and Michael Bracewell, RR chose leg-spinner Adam Zampa over the left-arm pacer. Speaking at the toss, the Royal Challengers skipper Faf du Plessis said:

“Two changes - Parnell coming in for Hazlewood, Bracewell in for Hasaranga.”

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson added:

“The support staff has taken care of us and helped with niggles. As of now, everyone is fit to play. We have one change in the side - Zampa comes in place of Boult.”

Fans on Twitter were shocked as three quality bowlers were dropped in a must-win game for both RR and RCB. One user tweeted:

"Can anyone make sense to me?"
why RR benched Boult? why RCB benched Boult/Hasaranga? This is the most important game for both teams. Can anyone make sense to me?#RRvRCB @prasannalara

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Dropped Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga but having Anuj Rawat in Playing XI. Typical RCB move, guys!! 😭😭#RCBvRR #RRvRCB #IPL2023
@Gerrard_xs They left out hasaranga and hazlewood too, let’s see who made the stupider decision
RCB deserves humiliation for dropping Hazlewood and Hasaranga before Anuj Rawat
Why RCB Management is Most Hutiya/Clown ever1) Dropped Hasaranga on Spin friendly Jaipur pitch.2) Dropped Hazlewood for wyanne parnell3) Dropped Suyash for Anuj clown Rawat4) playing anuj rawat at no. 3Ahead of Mahipal, who plays better spin then anyone after maxi. https://t.co/05s4r84LFh
Faf du Plessis' captaincy has been nothing short of abysmal this season. He has dropped two of the team's most important overseas players, Hazlewood and Hasaranga. Their absence has weakened both the pace and spin bowling unit. twitter.com/albatrosscric/…
🚨 | It's understood that both Hazlewood and Hasaranga have niggles, hence RCB's changes among their overseas players.#RRvRCB #RRvsRCB #RCB #PlayBold #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter #RCBvsRR
Even if Rajasthan Royals wanted Adam Zampa in the XI, Joe Root and not Trent Boult should have been replaced. #CricketTwitter #RRvRCB #RCBvRR #RajasthanRoyals #TrentBoult #SanjuSamson #IPL2O23
@vikrantgupta73 @prabhsimran01 No Boult Who can Out kohli at 0.Tabhi to ipl Scripted hai.Rajasthan 2 saal ke liye kyun ban thi....Aaj prove hogya@manoj_dimri @vikrantgupta73
@fkYouBeastTitan Boult nahi hai aaj https://t.co/RpUxm81c4I
They rested Boult😭😭😂😂just imagine phr bhi RCB har jae, Itni bdi favour k bd bhi😁

RCB opt to bat against RR

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat first. Speaking at the toss, he said:

“We will have a bat first. The conditions might favor that, looks like a dry wicket. It is very clear from here on for us, that is not a bad thing sometimes. We need to execute better.”

RR skipper Samson also wanted to bat first, citing that they’re treating the game as a semi-final to keep their hopes alive of reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs. He stated:

“Would have batted first as well. The pressure is on, we are treating this as a semi-final. To be honest, we have had just one flat game against Gujarat, the rest of the games we have played competitive games.”

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira, and Navdeep Saini.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj.

Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, and Suyash Prabhudessai.

Follow RR vs RCB live score updates here.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...