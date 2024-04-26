"Can he contribute more runs as an opener?" - Aakash Chopra picks Sam Curran among Punjab Kings players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs KKR

Aakash Chopra has urged Sam Curran to contribute more with the bat in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The two teams will square off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 26. With four points from eight games, PBKS are placed ninth on the points table. They might need to win all their six remaining games to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Sam Curran among the Punjab Kings players to watch out for in Friday's game.

"Who will I focus on? I am going towards Sam Curran because he is an 18.5-crore player. You are opening and bowling in good areas - in the powerplay and at the death. Play a captain's knock and pick up wickets as well. He is picking up wickets but can he contribute more runs as an opener?" he said (14:00).

The former India opener chose Shashank Singh as the second PBKS player in focus against KKR.

"Since Rilee Rossouw is not giving much confidence and it seems like Liam Livingstone throws his wicket if there is even slight spin, so let's focus on Shashank Singh once again. He will come in the middle overs. You will have Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine there. So maybe an Indian batter, you can expect that it could be Shashank's day," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra named Kagiso Rabada ahead of Harshal Patel as the crucial bowler for the visitors.

"I am split between Kagiso Rabada and Harshal (Patel). However, the ball might not get stuck on this pitch. So I am thinking of going towards Kagiso Rabada because he can bowl bouncers and yorkers with pace and dismiss Sunil Narine, and then against (Andre) Russell in the end. Those are the contests you look forward to watch," he reasoned.

Rabada has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.53 in eight games in IPL 2024. With 13 scalps at an economy rate of 9.58 in eight innings, Harshal is the Kings' highest wicket-taker this season.

Sam Curran's performances in IPL 2024

Sam Curran is the Punjab Kings' second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sam Curran has fared decently with the ball in IPL 2024, picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.79 in eight games. His best of 3/28 in four overs came against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on March 30.

However, the England all-rounder has been found slightly wanting with the bat. The left-hander has aggregated 152 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 116.03 in eight innings. His only half-century was a 47-ball 63 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mullanpur on March 23.

