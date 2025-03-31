“Can just remember one or two matches” - Virender Sehwag’s scathing attack on CSK after loss vs RR in IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag made a scathing attack on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after their defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30. Rajasthan won by six runs as CSK failed to chase down a target of 183 runs.

Virender Sehwag raised questions on the ability of the Chennai-based franchise to chase totals over 180. They finished at 176/6 against Rajasthan and fell short in the end. Sehwag said that for five years, the team has been unable to chase totals of more than 180 in the IPL.

"You can just remember one or two matches on top of your mind. No recent matches come to your memory. For five years, CSK have been unable to chase totals of more than 180," he told on Cricbuzz after the match.

Since the 2019 IPL, CSK has never chased a total above 180 runs. Moreover, the defeat against Rajasthan is their ninth successive loss while chasing a target of more than 175 runs since the 2021 IPL.

Further, Sehwag also took a dig at wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni and his ability to finish games in recent times.

"Scoring 40 runs in 2 overs is a difficult task. No matter how big of a player is in the middle, it is a difficult job. You win on one or two occasions, and that is about it. I remember Dhoni pulled off a heist when he hit 24 or 25 runs off the bowling of Axar Patel, and on one instance, he smashed Irfan Pathan for 19 or 20 runs in Dharamsala," he said.

MS Dhoni scored 16 runs off 11 balls in the chase against Rajasthan, walking out to bat at No.7.

CSK slump to second consecutive defeat

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 182/9 on the board from their 20 overs. In the chase, CSK needed 39 runs off the final two overs but fell short as Sandeep Sharma bowled an exceptional final over.

In their previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), they failed to chase 197 as they could only get to 146/8 in the end, losing by a massive margin of 50 runs.

Their only win came in the first game against Mumbai Indians (MI), where they chased down 156 runs with four wickets and five deliveries to spare. They will next play the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 5, in Chennai.

