"Can you play with a little more intent?" - Aakash Chopra on Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 clash vs Punjab Kings

Aakash Chopra has urged the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to play with a little more intent in their IPL 2023 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The two sides will square off in Mohali on Friday, April 28. KL Rahul and Co. head into the game on the back of a harrowing defeat from a winning position in their last match against the Gujarat Titans at home.

While previewing the LSG-PBKS clash in a video shared on his YouTube, Chopra pointed out that the Lucknow Super Giants have swayed between sublime and ridiculous, elaborating:

"Lucknow will say that their team is good, which is true, but you lose matches that you shouldn't lose, although you also win matches you shouldn't win. This has been your story - can you play with a little more intent?"

The former Indian opener reckons Naveen-ul-Haq will make way for Mark Wood in the Lucknow Super Giants' bowling attack, reasoning:

"Is there any scope for a change in the team? I feel Mark Wood will play in place of Naveen-ul-Haq because this is that sort of ground. Mark Wood will be played on such grounds and asked to bowl extremely fast. That's expected tonight."

Naveen-ul-Haq has given a decent account of himself in the two matches he has played thus far. However, Wood will likely replace the Afghanistan seamer in the LSG XI on a slightly quicker surface in Mohali if he is fit and available.

"They have a lot of spin-bowling options" - Aakash Chopra on the Lucknow Super Giants attack

Ravi Bishnoi is LSG's most successful spinner in IPL 2023 thus far. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While expecting Avesh Khan and Yudhvir Singh Charak to be a part of the seam attack, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Lucknow Super Giants have a plethora of spin-bowling options, saying:

"You will also see Yudhvir Singh Charak, who made his debut against them only and picked up two wickets at the start in brilliant fashion, with Avesh Khan. After that, they have a lot of spin-bowling options."

While reiterating that LSG's lack of intent is a concern, the reputed commentator picked Deepak Hooda's poor form as another issue for the franchise, stating:

"This team doesn't lack options but seems to lack intent and planning because Deepak Hooda hasn't scored runs thus far and you eventually need to score runs. It is not possible to continue without scoring runs."

Hooda has aggregated just 41 runs at a dismal average of 5.86 in his seven outings thus far. He has a top score of 17 and has scored his runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 80.39.

