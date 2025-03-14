"Can you play for my team?" - Sanju Samson recalls stunning story of Rahul Dravid from IPL 2013

Sanju Samson is set to lead the Rajasthan Royals (RR) once again in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. In 2013, Samson began his journey with the Royals as a player. He recently recalled how he got his opportunity under Rahul Dravid, who was leading the side at the time.

Sanju Samson recalled how Dravid had asked him to play for the team after watching him during the trials in 2013.

“It’s quite funny how things work out. In my first season, Rahul sir was the one who spotted me during the trials. He was the captain back then, looking out for young talent. After watching me, he came up to me and said, ‘Okay, can you play for my team?,'" he said while talking on JioHotstar (via The Indian Express).

Come 2025, Sanju Samson is the captain of the side and Dravid has returned to the franchise as the head coach ahead of the new season. The former India cricketer ended his tenure as the head coach of the national senior men's team after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"From that day to today, it feels surreal. Now, I am the captain of the franchise, and Rahul sir has returned after so many years to coach the team,” he added.

Rajasthan will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad on March 23.

"Having him as a coach while I captain the side is something truly special" - Sanju Samson on working with Rahul Dravid

In the same interview, Sanju Samson expressed his thoughts on the opportunity to work with Rahul Dravid in the IPL. He said while he had played under Dravid when he captained Rajasthan and in the Indian team when he was the head coach, being the captain with Dravid as coach was a special feeling.

“It’s a unique and special feeling. He was always part of the Rajasthan Royals family, and we are all grateful to have him back. I have played under him both at Rajasthan Royals and in the Indian team when he was the coach. But now, having him as a coach while I captain the side is something truly special. I am looking forward to learning a lot from him in the coming years, and it’s really exciting,” he said.

The former India captain led Rajasthan for two IPL seasons in 2012 and 2013. In the next two seasons, he worked as their team director and mentor. After almost a decade, he has returned to the Rajasthan camp, this time as the head coach.

