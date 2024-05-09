Can RCB still qualify for playoffs if IPL 2024 clash vs PBKS is abandoned?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have begun their battle for survival at Dharamsala on May 9. However, after RCB raced to 119/3 in 10 overs, the weather gods intervened, forcing a halt in action.

The loser of this contest will officially be eliminated from playoff contention and the winner needs to win their remaining games along with other results to go their way.

With the rain interruption, RCB fans were left wondering about their side's chances should the game be abandoned and the points were shared. If the points were shared, the maximum RCB can reach is 13 points at the end of the league stage.

Three teams, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), are already on 16, 16 and 14 points, respectively. Unfortunately for RCB, two teams on 12 points, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), face off next week, meaning one of the two will reach 14 points.

As a result, RCB will be eliminated if the ongoing PBKS clash is abandoned and the points are shared. Yet, there is one improbable miracle that RCB fans can hope for should they only grab a point in the PBKS encounter.

If the DC-LSG clash suffers a similar fate and the match is abandoned, RCB can still garner hopes of qualifying for the playoffs if they win out and the results go against all the other competing teams for the 4th spot.

RCB in a dominant position with the bat against PBKS

RCB were sitting pretty on 119/3 in 10 overs against PBKS when rain stopped play at Dharamsala.

Despite losing skipper Faf du Plessis and the big-hitting Will Jacks for 9 and 12, Virat Kohli raced to 42* off 23 deliveries. The talented Rajat Patidar walked in at No. 4 and smashed a magnificent 55 off 23 before being dismissed by PBKS captain Sam Curran at the stroke of rain.

PBKS were sloppy on the field, dropping several catches, including Kohli's on 0. However, IPL debutant Vidwath Kaverappa impressed with figures of 2/36 in 4 overs amidst the onslaught.

Play has just resumed in this all-important encounter with Cameron Green joining a well-set Virat Kohli.

