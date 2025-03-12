"Can we restart WPL"- Top funny memes as RCB beat MI in their last match of WPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 11 runs in the 20th match of the Womens Premier League (WPL) 2025, which took place on Tuesday (March 11) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. As a result, MI ended up in the second position in the points table at the end of the league stage. The Delhi Capitals advanced to the final by occupying the pole position.

After being asked to bat first, RCB notched up a massive total of 199/3 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Smriti Mandhana (53), Ellyse Perry (49*), Richa Ghosh (36), and Georgia Wareham (31*). Hayley Matthews picked up two wickets for the Mumbai Indians.

In reply, MI could only score 188/9 in 20 overs and lost the match narrowly by 11 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt (69) fought valiantly with an aggressive half-century but did not receive much support from her peers. Off-spinner Sneh Rana stole the show for RCB with the ball by picking up three wickets.

Fans enjoyed Tuesday's high-scoring WPL 2025 match between the two teams and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Number 1 fraud of Women's cricket - Smriti Mandhana."

"We started on a high and finished on a high" - RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after win vs MI in WPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana reflected on the campaign, saying that they lost momentum in the middle of the tournament. She also rued not having five-six players due to injury concerns.

She said via Cricbuzz:

"We started on a high and finished on a high but midway we lost a lot of momentum. Not having your five or six players in the playing XI, especially all the bowlers. But the way we started we felt it won't be a huge thing. Lots of tosses did not go our way but in cricket we can't say all that. We did not step up and that's something everyone will learn and improve."

Mandhana added:

"Whenever I was thinking of getting of another bowler, Nat was going on and hit 12 an over. Joshitha and Prema are great bowlers but in those situations experience is what gets us through. Today we just wanted to go out and play positive cricket, it happens in cricket that you are not in form and not scoring runs but being in touch and not getting runs was eating me up but happy to have contributed today."

MI will face GG in Eliminator on Thursday (March 13) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The winner of the contest will meet DC in the final of WPL 2025 on Saturday (March 15) at the same venue.

