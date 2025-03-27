"Can Sunrisers put 300 on the board tonight?"- 2016 IPL trophy-winning captain gives his predictions ahead of SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

Former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner gave his predictions for the team's upcoming IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the encounter on Thursday (March 27).

Like many fans, Warner was also wondering if SRH could post a 300-plus total in the match before predicting that Abhishek Sharma would have a great outing with a century. The southpaw felt that fellow Australian Travis Head might score another quick half-century in the top order. On his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, David Warner wrote:

"Can Sunrisers put 300 on the board tonight?? Will be exciting to watch! AS to score 100 head 50 off 20 again."

David Warner has a storied history with SRH in IPL. Across 95 matches for the franchise, he scored 4014 runs at an impressive average of 49.56, including two centuries and 40 half-centuries. He also led the SunRisers to their only IPL trophy victory in 2016.

After parting ways with SRH in 2021, Warner represented Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 editions of IPL before going unsold at the mega auction last year.

"The dream is 300, but it might not happen"- Aakash Chopra ahead of SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently opined that SRH might not breach the 300-run mark during their upcoming IPL 2025 match despite weaknesses in the LSG bowling unit. Speaking about the encounter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Is 300 possible? This team has started playing differently. Whoever comes keeps hitting. This is like a powerhouse team. The opposition bowling is slightly weak, but 300 might not be scored. Who knows Lucknow might bat first and not score those many runs. That's also possible. The dream is 300, but it might not happen."

Chopra continued:

"Should you (LSG) bat if you win the toss, that you won't let them set a target as they destroy you if they do that. They might get stuck while chasing. It is not a bad thought. The scoreboard pressure is real. Just think about it. This team is capable of chasing 200-225, but can they do that?"

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views about the upcoming IPL 2025 match? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

