"Can't believe he's left me out"- David Warner reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's all-time IPL XI

Star Australian batter David Warner had a hilarious reaction to Suryakumar Yadav's all-time IPL XI. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain could not believe Yadav did not include him in his all-time IPL team.

In a chat with Cricbuzz, Suryakumar Yadav picked his all-time XI, with the condition that he needs to include himself, and a maximum of four Mumbai Indians players could be selected in the team. Yadav named the following players in his XI:

Jos Buttler (wk), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Interestingly, the all-time XI had no place for three-time Orange Cap winner David Warner and the two most successful bowlers in IPL history - Lasith Malinga and Amit Mishra.

Chennai Super Kings stars MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were not part of Suryakumar's team either.

David Warner was a little surprised after seeing Suryakumar Yadav's all-time XI. Reacting to Yadav's selection, Warner wrote on Twitter:

"Can’t believe he’s left me out."

Can’t believe he’s left me out 😂😂 https://t.co/6tTOFruMiR — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 10, 2021

David Warner has been one of the most consistent performers in IPL history

Although David Warner was not present in Suryakumar Yadav's all-time IPL XI, one cannot deny the fact that the Australian batter has owned bowlers in the league.

Warner is the only player in the tournament's history to win the Orange Cap thrice. However, the southpaw was not at his best in the first phase of IPL 2021.

Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner scored 193 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 110.28.

Music Blaring 🎵

Questions being asked ❓

Need to match the answers correctly ✅



How many can Kane & @davidwarner31 get right? 🤔



Watch this episode of Mind Link 💡 to find out!#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #SRH pic.twitter.com/Yu7h94BMb4 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 16, 2021

Under his captaincy, the Orange Army could record only one win in six matches. As a result, the team management handed over the reins of the team to Kane Williamson.

It will be interesting to see if David Warner gets a place in the SRH playing XI during the second phase of IPL 2021.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar