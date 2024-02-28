"Can’t see it"- Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma engage in a fun banter on Instagram

Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma recently engaged in a fun banter on Instagram. Tilak was last seen on the field for India during the T20I series against Afghanistan at home last month.

He played only the first T20I in that series and scored 26(22), batting at No. 3 position. Tilak missed the next two games as Virat Kohli returned to the playing XI and occupied his patented one-down spot in the side.

Suryakumar Yadav has been on the sidelines since December last year when he suffered an ankle injury during the South Africa tour. The incident occurred during the third and final T20I of the tour in Johannesburg while fielding in the second innings.

The swashbuckling middle-order batter then underwent surgery last month and is currently doing his rehabilitation, aiming to make a comeback at the IPL 2024.

Tilak Varma took to his Instagram handle and shared a workout video of himself with a caption:

"Pushing my limits 💥

Suryakumar Yadav tried to pull his MI teammate's legs and came up with an interesting yet hilarious comment on the post, which read:

"Can’t see it."

Tilak also swiftly responded to Surya by writing:

"You will see it soon."

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will play under Hardik Pandya's captaincy for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

Ahead of the new season, Mumbai Indians (MI) made a significant change to their side by roping in Hardik Pandya and naming him Rohit Sharma's successor. It was an interesting decision as MI already had senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav as potential captaincy candidates.

However, the management brought in Hardik Pandya through an all-money trade from Gujarat Titans last November and handed him the reins.

Here is the schedule for MI's first four matches in IPL 2024:

March 24: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7:30 pm

March 27: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

April 1: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 3:30 pm

