"Can't wait to get started" - Pat Cummins after SunRisers Hyderabad break the bank for Aussie speedster in IPL 2024 auction

Australian captain and SunRisers Hyderabad's newest recruit Pat Cummins expressed his excitement about joining the Orange Army ahead of IPL 2024. The right-arm speedster acknowledged his fellow countryman Travis Head's presence in the team and said he can't wait to get started with his new side.

The Sunrisers broke their bank for Cummins, shelling out a staggering ₹20.50 crore after bidding wars with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As a result, he beat Sam Curran to become the second-most expensive player in IPL auction history. The Englishman attracted ₹18.5 crore from the Punjab Kings in the previous auction.

In a clip uploaded by SRH's official handle on X, the World Cup-winning skipper recalled playing in Hyderabad a few times and loving it there, hoping for the experience to be the same. He said:

"Pumped to be joining the SRH for the upcoming IPL season. I've heard a lot about the Orange Army and played in Hyderabad a few times and always loved it. Can't wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie Trav Head over there as well. So, we are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully, plenty of success."

The right-arm pacer has previously played for the Delhi Daredevils/Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pat Cummins recently captained Australia to their 6th World Cup win

Pat Cummins.

Cummins' stock has risen exponentially after he led the Men in Yellow to a record 6th World Cup victory this year. The New South Welshman walked into the showpiece event having led the country in less than 10 ODIs and resulting in losing the first two games.

However, the five-time champions made a remarkable comeback with an eight-match winning streak to set up the final clash with India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The decider against India saw him bowl first as the tourists bundled the hosts out for 240 and chased the score after Head's rapid 137. The visiting captain returned with outstanding figures of 10-0-34-2 in the final, dismissing Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

