“Captain can’t bat with the batting strike rate of 120” – Fans troll Hardik Pandya-led MI for losing to SRH by 31 runs in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya failed to deliver with the bat as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 31 runs in a high-scoring thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. It was their second consecutive loss in IPL 2024, having lost to Gujarat Titans by six runs in their opening game of the season.

Chasing 278, Mumbai managed to score 246/5, as Pandya scored just 24 runs off 20 deliveries, including one six and a boundary.

On the other hand, the other batters played with a 200+ strike rate - Ishan Kishan (34 off 13), Rohit Sharma (26 off 12), Naman Dhir (30 off 14), Tim David (42* off 22), and Romario Shephard (15 off 6). Tilak Varma, who top scored with 64 off 34 balls, smashed at a strike rate of 188.24, comprising six maximums and two boundaries.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted MI and Hardik Pandya for back-to-back losses in the T20 tournament. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote on the micro-blogging platform:

"If the whole team is playing with the strike of 200, Captain can’t bat with the batting strike rate of 120."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Asked to bat first, the SunRisers registered their highest-ever total in IPL by posting 277/3 in their allotted 20 overs. With that, they broke the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s record for the highest total in the cash-rich league.

Heinrich Klaasen starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 80 off 34 balls in an innings laced with seven sixes and four boundaries. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head registered the fastest (16 balls) and second-fastest (18 deliveries) half-centuries, respectively, for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Abhishek scored 63 off 23, including seven sixes and three boundaries. Head also smashed 62 off 24 on his SRH debut, hitting three sixes and nine boundaries. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram stayed unbeaten on 42 off 28 with the help of one six and two boundaries.

Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, and Piyush Chawla bagged one wicket apiece but proved expensive for Mumbai.

"It's just a matter of time" - Hardik Pandya backs Mumbai Indians to deliver in remaining IPL games

MI captain Hardik Pandya has backed Mumbai Indians to deliver in the remaining IPL games following a fighting effort in the mammoth run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Pandya said in the post-match show:

"Everyone (the batters) looked good and it is just a matter of time before we put things right."

Pandya also backed his bowling unit after the bowlers conceded more than 500 runs combined. The all-rounder said:

"They (the bowlers) were good, it was tough out there, almost 500 runs were scored and the wicket was helping the batters.

"We could have done a few things here and there, but having said that, we have a young bowling attack and we will learn."

Mumbai Indians will next host Rajasthan Royals in their IPL game at Wankhede Stadium on Monday (April 1).