Captains Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar pose with the trophy in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2025 final [In Pictures]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) captains Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer posed with the IPL trophy ahead of the upcoming 2025 final. The two sides will play the title-decider on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
In a photoshoot before the big final, the two captains stood in their respective jerseys with the trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Here are the images posted on the official IPL Instagram handle:
RCB beat PBKS in Qualifier 1 to head straight to the final. PBKS then faced Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 and won the game by five wickets to seal their spot in the summit clash. Notably, both the teams are yet to win the IPL trophy, which means there will be a new winner this season.
Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar have been impressive as captains
For Shreyas Iyer, this is his first season with PBKS in the IPL. He was with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year and led them to their third trophy in the tournament's history. He has now reached a second consecutive final with a new team.
PBKS finished at the top of the table in the league stage with nine wins and 19 points from 14 matches. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar, in only his third season with RCB, was handed over captaincy before the start of the tournament this year.
Patidar has been impressive as well, leading them brilliantly so far. RCB finished second on the table with nine wins and 19 points from 14 games, only behind Punjab on net run rate.
RCB will be keen to repeat their performance from the first qualifier while PBKS will aim to avenge their defeat in the final. Both captains will be under pressure as the two teams have never won the trophy, which sets this up for a blockbuster clash.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS