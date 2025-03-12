Carribean superstar checks into KKR hotel ahead of IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Carribean superstar Andre Russell is all set for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The all-rounder checked into Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) team hotel on Wednesday, March 12, ahead of the new season.

KKR took to social media and put up pictures of Andre Russell on their official Instagram handle. He can be seen casually dressed in a black t-shirt with shades, arriving with his luggage, and checking into the team hotel.

The Carribean all-rounder was retained by KKR for ₹12 crores ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has been a key player for the franchise for a long time now. Russell played a massive role in their triumph last season. He scored 222 runs in 15 games at an impressive strike rate of 185.00. Russell also picked up 19 wickets at an average of 15.52.

Overall, Russell has played 127 IPL matches in his career and has plundered 2484 runs at an average of 29.22 and a strike rate of 174.92. He has taken 115 wickets as well at an average of 23.00.

Defending champions KKR set to begin IPL 2025 campaign against RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of the IPL. In the final of the 2024 edition, they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in a one-sided affair. They won the title for the third time after having won previously in 2012 and 2014.

KKR will begin their IPL 2025 campaign in the opening match of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, March 22. The fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Coincidentally, these two teams also played the opening match of the inaugural IPL season back in 2008 and this will be a repeat fixture of the iconic clash from the past.

KKR and RCB have played each other 34 times in the IPL to date. The defending champions have the better record with 20 wins whereas RCB have managed to beat them on 14 occasions.

