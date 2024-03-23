Chandigarh weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2024?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The venue, which is the new base for PBKs, is named after Yadavindra Singh who played a solitary Test for India in 1934. While several domestic matches have been played at this venue, this would be the first IPL game at this venue.

Both teams would be guessing about how the wicket would fare on Saturday. The stage is set for a cracking contest and the weather conditions are likely to be favorable for a game of cricket.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of showers at all in the forecast throughout the game on Saturday afternoon. However, there would be significant cloud cover in Mullanpur, which is located on the outskirts of Chandigarh. There would also be heavy wind blowing over the ground.

The temperature is expected to hover around 33-34 degrees Celsius. The air, meanwhile, has been deemed 'very unhealthy' by Accuweather.

Aakash Chopra picks PBKS' probable playing XI for IPL 2024

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently picked up Punjab Kings (PBKS) probable playing XI for IPL 2024. The celebrated commentator picked Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, and Prabhsimran Singh as the top 3 batters. He named Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, and Sam Curran as the other three overseas cricketers.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh - they can come in the top three list. They can keep Atharva Taide if they want to use him at some stage, or else you will definitely want to play Prabhsimran Singh as he scored a century last time."

"You should definitely play Liam Livingstone but scold him as well if he gets out by playing a bad shot. Then Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran - you will play him for sure (₹18.50 crores), Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh is what I am thinking," he added.

