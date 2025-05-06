Chandrakant Pandit provides a crucial fitness update on Rinku Singh ahead of KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Chandrakant Pandit has provided a crucial fitness update about Rinku Singh ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday (May 7). Pandit said the left-handed batter is completely fine and suggested that it was only a minor injury.

Rinku's fielding was one of the building blocks behind the KKR's thrilling one-run win over the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (May 4). However, the southpaw, who took a fantastic catch and affected Jofra Archer's run-out, seemed to have been limping after the match.

Speaking at the press conference on Tuesday, Pandit said, as quoted by PTI:

"He's absolutely fine. That news not with me. It's part and parcel of the game."

When asked whether the defending champions are under pressure, the 63-year-old rejected the notion but said they need the batting unit to fire more in the next three matches.

"Not really. I don't want to go back. We always believe that we have the best batting lineup, it unfortunately didn’t click. Hope it will do justice in the next three games. We know the ability of every individual player. We believe in them. To maintain that, you have to give them a lot of confidence, make sure they believe in themselves," he said.

Andre Russell's return to form was the biggest positive that KKR drew from their victory over the Royals. The Jamaican struck a 25-ball 57*, laced with six towering maximums to propel the Knight Riders to a match-winning total of 206.

"We look ahead to the other two games, very much confident that we will qualify" - Chandrakant Pandit on KKR

When asked what Pandit tells the players ahead of must-win situations, he said there will be ups and downs in a two-month event, but have to encourage them to look at the positives. He stated:

"Always better to tell the boys what positives you have done. It helped you to win the game and you got to carry that. The strength that you have, rather than thinking about the next three games. Looking at the last two games, yes of course (we are peaking). We look ahead to the other two games, very much confident that we will qualify. This is the beauty of this tournament. Ups and downs will be there in a two-month journey."

The Super Kings, meanwhile, are out of the playoff race.

