Chandrakant Pandit provides fitness update on Sunil Narine ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit confirmed that all-rounder Sunil Narine has recovered from his illness, and is available for selection for the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The match is scheduled for Monday, March 31, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, marking the first home game of the season for the five-time winners.

Ad

Narine missed a match in the IPL for the first time since 2020 when he was ruled out of KKR's eight-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. In his absence, KKR had brought in veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Narine had a decent outing in his only game for KKR in the IPL 2025 season. He scored a quickfire 44 and finished with figures of 1-27 even as KKR were demolished by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener at the Eden Gardens.

Ad

Trending

Chandrakant Pandit revealed that Narine is '100 per cent fit', and also that he practiced with his teammates ahead of the crucial match against MI.

"Sunil is 100% fit. He has definitely recovered well and he's been practising since yesterday. Today he is practising as well so he is absolutely fine at the moment," Pandit said during the pre-match press conference (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Ad

Narine has a stellar record against MI over the years. He has picked up 26 wickets in 23 matches, boasting a bowling average of 23.35, and an economy of just 6.81.

KKR on the lookout to pile misery on winless MI in IPL 2025 after Narine's recovery

KKR got back to winning ways after their shocking defeat at home to RCB, and will be looking to build some momentum in the early days of the campaign. The three-time winners do not have the best of records against MI, but completed a stellar double against them during the previous season.

MI are under some serious pressure after losing both their opening matches away from home. The Hardik Pandya-led side recently lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad to be placed ninth in the standings without a point to their name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback