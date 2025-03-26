ChatGPT predicts how many wickets Varun Chakaravarthy will take in today's RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Varun Chakaravarthy's performance could be crucial for Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) fortunes when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number six of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. The leg spinner was one of the key factors behind KKR's IPL 2024 triumph.

Chakaravarthy did not have a great start to IPL 2025. He registered figures of 1-43 from four overs as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at Eden Gardens in the IPL 2025 opener. The 33-year-old got the wicket of Phil Salt (56 off 31) but not before being hammered for three fours and a six by the RCB opener in his first over of the match.

Ahead of the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match on Wednesday, we asked ChatGPT to predict how many wickets Chakaravarthy would take in the game. Based on past performances and current form, the AI chatbot concluded that the leg spinner will take one or two wickets in the match. ChatGPT wrote:

"In the IPL 2024 season, his consistent ability to take wickets and maintain pressure on the opposition was instrumental in KKR's successful campaign.

"Considering his previous season's average of approximately 1.4 wickets per match and assuming he has maintained his form, it would be reasonable to expect Chakravarthy to take around 1 to 2 wickets in today's match against RR," the AI chatbot added.

The Tamil Nadu spinner played 15 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders during the franchise's title-winning campaign last year. He picked up an impressive haul of 21 wickets at an average of 19.14 and an economy rate of 8.04, with a best of 3-16.

Varun Chakaravarthy's overall record in the IPL

Chakaravarthy has played 72 matches in his IPL career and has taken 84 wickets at an average of 24.34 and an economy rate of 7.61. The 33-year-old has one five-fer and one four-fer to his credit in the T20 league. His best of 5-20 was registered against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Abu Dhabi in the 2020 edition.

In his overall T20 career, the leg spinner has featured in 107 matches and has picked up 139 wickets at an average of 21.30 and an economy rate of 7.42, with as many as three five-wicket hauls and one four-fer to his credit.

